The Wheeling Police Department has extended its employment deadline for probationary police officers to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Any interested applicants can stop by the City-County building at 1500 Chapline Street between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to apply.

Anyone who has questions can call 304-234-3694 or visit wheelingwv.gov.

Testing for Probationary Police Officers will take place Saturday, January 28th at Wheeling Jesuit University's Alma Grace McDonough Center.