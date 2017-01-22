Steelers Super Fan: The Tronka Household

It's more than just a home, it's a sanctuary for Steelers Fans; as you walk through the Tronka house hold you can tell there's definitely a black and gold element, but it's when you turn the corner for the basement that the true spirit comes out.

"Been collecting a long time, really enjoy it, enjoy football, enjoy the Steelers the best," home owner Mike Tronka told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

He's been collecting Steelers gear for around 40 years. It began with baseball cards and escalated to more as he got older. He used to change for every season between the teams in Pittsburgh, but his love for the Steelers overshadowed the rest.

"I love the Steelers, I live it 365 everyday," Mike said. "I can't get enough of it. It's more than a team, it's my way of life."

He's gotten stuff from E-bay and Amazon, collections from when he was younger, and even gifts from other people, which he welcomes.

"People would pick stuff up from garage sales for me that I don't even ask for," Mike said. "I do appreciate that cause if you see it, I don't have it, I'd love to have it, I'll make room for it."

Wendy Tronka just loves being in a Steelers environment because it's what they do.

"Some people bowl, some people have a boat, some people go camping we're all about the Steelers," Wendy said.

As for this weeks matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

"Mr. Harrison is going to meet Mr. Brady a few times. Juice is going to be on the loose; 150, Ben's going to throw for 225, we're going to win 31-24.

Though there's a lot of stuff to choose from the Tronka's tell me their favorite part of it all is a signed football they won on a Steelers cruise during their 25th wedding anniversary.