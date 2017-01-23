Pre-Trial Expected for Devastating Murder Case in Jefferson County

This morning two people are expected to begin their pre-trial for a devastating murder case. Summer Malyshev and Michael Shane are both expected to have their pre-trial before Judge Michelle Miller.

Officials said they both lured Stephanie Pytash into a Toronto home to kill and burn her remains last year. Pytash was reported missing almost a year ago, resulting in a more than seven month search.

Pytash's remains were found in a home on County Road 42 in Toronto in late August both Malyshev and Shane have been charged with aggravated murder.

On January 9th of this year, Mayleshev was found competent to stand trial after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

We'll keep you updated on what happens in court today.