Police: Suspect Steals Vehicle, Crashes in Brooke County

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. -

Police in Brooke County are investigating after a car was stolen from a Sheetz gas station in Follansbee early Monday morning.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Scheetz in Follansbee just after 7:45 a.m..

Officer was at scene taking info when they got the call about car hitting pole.

According to police, the suspect crashed on Eldersville Road, near Colliers, and fled.

Police say Anthony Hurst, 44, of New Cumberland was arrested after he ran off on foot into woods, leading police on a foot chase.

Follansbee Police are filing charges for Grand Larceny.

