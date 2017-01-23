Power Restored in Bethany, Water to Be Restored Shortly - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Power Restored in Bethany, Water to Be Restored Shortly

BETHANY, W.Va. -

UPDATE: Power has been restored for hundreds of people who were without power this morning in Bethany.

Water crews are still on scene on Main Street. Water services should be restored by 1:30. There will be a 48 hour boil order for anyone who lost water completely.

Several hundred people are without power in Bethany.

A college official confirms some outlying areas are also without power.

MonPower reporting outages will be restored by 11:30 a.m. at the latest. 

Crews in Bethany are also dealing with major water break.

Crews are responding and say they need to shut the valve off on the leak and that downtown Bethany is without water. 

