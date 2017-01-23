Police Arrest 2 On Possession With Intent To Deliver Charges - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Arrest 2 On Possession With Intent To Deliver Charges

WHEELING, W.Va -

Police in Ohio County have arrested two people on Possession With Intent to Deliver charges.

Officers say a car traveling east on National Road in Elm Grove just before 10:00 p.m., Sunday did not display proper registration and was pulled over near Columbia Avenue.

Officers smelled marijuana from the vehicle and did a search of the car. 

Josi Marie Baker, 21, and Deondre Markel Henry, 28, were arrested after police found several hundred in cash, a bag with 3.2 grams of heroin, marijuana, a rock of crack cocaine, drug instruments, a spoon, a scale and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

