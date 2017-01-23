Trial Date Set For Accused Murderers in Jefferson County

A joint trial date has been set for accused murderers Summer Malyshev and Michael Shane.
The trial is scheduled for the week of April 10.
RELATED STORY: Prosecutor: "Tortured" Relationship Between Accused Murderers and Victim
Investigators say the two lured Stephanie Pytash to a Toronto home on County Road 42 where they killed her, then, burned her body.
RELATED STORY: New Details Released in Jefferson County Murder Case
Her remains were found in a fire pit back in August after she was reported missing for nearly seven months prior.
RELATED STORY: Murder Suspect Competent to Stand Trial
Stay with 7News as we continue to follow their cases.
WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003
Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822