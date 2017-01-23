Trial Date Set For Accused Murderers in Jefferson County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Trial Date Set For Accused Murderers in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

A joint trial date has been set for accused murderers Summer Malyshev and Michael Shane.

The trial is scheduled for the week of April 10.

Investigators say the two lured Stephanie Pytash to a Toronto home on County Road 42 where they killed her, then, burned her body.

Her remains were found in a fire pit back in August after she was reported missing for nearly seven months prior.

