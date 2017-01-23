Hillside Slipping, Affecting Home in Bellaire

A life-long Bellaire resident is watching her yard and the foundation of her home fall apart beneath her.

Berdie West has been living in the same home on Trumbull Street for 50 years.

Now she's in her 80s and is scared she is going to be forced to move because of the dangerous conditions around her home.

Berdie says the issue began after some work started on the hillside.

About a month ago she noticed the hillside starting to fall behind her house, now she says she's scared her house is going to fall off the hill and end up on Indian Run.

The ground has fallen about seven or eight inches, damaging the side of her house too.

Concrete and stairs that used to be level with her door are now cracked, crooked and falling.

"The guy that reclaimed this land told us when they were reclaiming it that shouldn't nothing be built around here for 50 to 60 years give the ground some time to settle because there's a coal mine up under here, so, you see what happens. Hope that you know somebody will help me get it straightened out," said Berdie.

She says the electric company is even coming to try to stabilize the pole in her backyard that is leaning directly towards her house.

She says she needs help.

Berdie says the village has come to look at the issue but cannot help her because it is private property.

7News reporter Tessa DiTirro reached out to village officials who say they are not allowed to comment on civil issues on private property.