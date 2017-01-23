Belmont County Man Homeless after House Fire

UPDATE AS OF 9:00PM:

A Martins Ferry man is now homeless after a fire broke out at his home at 807 South Zane Highway Monday evening.



According to Assistant Fire Chief Jack Reese, the fire appeared to be accidental and was believed to have been caused by electrical work in the attic. Due to the location of the fire, firefighters had to put holes in the roof to get to it.



Luckily no one was injured and 7News is working to find out about donations for the man who lived there.



Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Martins Ferry.

Smoke was billowing out of the home on South Zane Highway Monday evening.

Firefighters said they are going through the home trying to find any hot spots.