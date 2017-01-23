Monroe County Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Investors - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Monroe County Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Investors



A Monroe County woman has been sentenced for defrauding investors of more than 800 investment accounts totaling more than $31 million dollars.

Donna Brown, of Clarington, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, while she owned Budget Finance Company.

Brown mailed checks to investors who requested periodic payments and sent them fraudulent quarterly investment statements reflecting their account balances and interest paid.

She entered pleas of guilty to her charges in October 2016. 

