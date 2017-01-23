Media Blood Donor Day Just Short of Goal

The American Red Cross for this region is deeply in need of blood donations. They're in a state of Emergency Appeal, especially desperate for blood types O-positive and O-negative.

"We collected approximately 16,000 fewer units of blood over the holiday season than we had anticipated and as a result, we were facing this shortage," said Sharon Kesselring who works for the American Red Cross.

The 31st Annual Media Blood Donor Day was held at WesBanco Arena Monday. This year organizers shortened the hours, but supplied a higher number of workers and urged people to come in and donate.

About 246 units of blood were collected which potentially saves 738 lives. Their goal was 313.

Gordon Waid, of Martins Ferry, is a veteran of the Vietnam War era and of many blood drives. Waid said he's given 154 units with a goal of 20 gallons. He donates blood every six months.

"I've been blessed to have the health and the veins and all the good things you need. So, I'll try to keep up the good work," said Waid.

Many of the volunteers also come back year after year. Frank Papini, of St. Clairsville, is one of those volunteers. This was his 9th Media Day and he said the shorter hours and bigger staff has made it better.

Papini said, "Everybody's having a good time today and they're really... everybody's happy because things are running pretty smooth and that makes our job a lot easier."

About 270 people donated throughout the day.