Students and Parents Protest Closing of Bishop Donahue

Students and parents are doing anything they can to keep the doors open at Bishop Donahue.

A group gathered Monday near the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston office to peacefully protest the closing of the school.

Since it was raining, the Diocese opened up St. Joseph's Cathedral so the kids had shelter. The students spent most of the time at the protest praying, and just being there for each other.

They said this school is more than just a place of learning for them.

Student Morgan Padlow said, "We're here doing this peaceful protest I think and hope there will be a difference, and we are the Bishop Donahue Difference."

"We all are just kind of coming together as a school and a community to try and save our school, because we just believe that we can make a difference and that we can keep this place open," said student Melissa O'Kelly.

Many current Juniors are distraught because they will not be able to finish out high school with all of the same people they've been in school with over the last 12 years.