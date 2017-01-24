Investigation Continues After Malicious Assault

Wheeling Police are continuing to investigate a malicious assault that left one man injured.

Officials said they when they arrived on scene Sunday evening they found a man laying bloody in the street near 45th and Jacob with a small crowd around him.

Witnesses said there were one or two people that jumped the victim, but when they went to get help, the suspects had left.

The victim was taken to Ohio Valley Medical Center with a head injury. Interviews are being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call the Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664