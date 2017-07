Breaking overnight in Huntington, our sister station WOWK in Charleston is reporting one man is dead and one man is injured after an early morning shooting.

Huntington Police are investigating are still investigating the shooting that happened at 1:22 a.m Tuesday morning on the 2700 block of 9th Avenue.

One man has injuries to his arm, the other died from a gun shot wound to the head.

The Huntington Police Department as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.