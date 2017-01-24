Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on interstate - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on interstate

Posted: Updated:
A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area. (Photo: John Perrine | Indiana State Police | Facebook) A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area. (Photo: John Perrine | Indiana State Police | Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- State police in Indianapolis tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area was affected by the cleanup during much of the day.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.