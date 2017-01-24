2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Woodsdale

Two people have been arrested early Tuesday morning for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the Woodsdale area.

Officers pulled a car over at the intersection of Edgwood Street and Heiskell Avenue after smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car just before 1:45 a.m..

Officers then searched the car, where they discovered roughly 50 grams of marijuana, cocaine, crystal meth, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Eric Lee Hercules, 35, of Wheeling and Vincent Tyler Coleman, 25, of Triadelphia.

WHEELING DRUG BUST: seized from the vehicle, I'll have the latest at Noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/mSB8cA2Vjl — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) January 24, 2017

Hercules is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, and having a revoked driver’s licenses. He was also wanted for failing to appear in court.

Coleman is being charged with sale and delivery of a controlled substance.

Both were taking into custody and transported to the Northern Regional Jail.