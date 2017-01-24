Traffic Signs Moved on Wheeling Island

Suwaid says this protects the historic bridge from vehicles that might be over the weight limit, perhaps driven by out-of-town drivers who aren't familiar with the area or the regulations.

They are called "trailblazer signs," although the average driver didn't know they had a name, but they are the signs on Wheeling Island that direct drivers to I-70 and Route 40.

They used to point toward the Suspension Bridge, but the West Virginia Division of Highways wants to encourage drivers away from the historic span these days.

So they changed the signs to point to Zane Street and the Fort Henry Bridge instead.

"Prior to this change, they were coming from the stadium and making a right, based on those directional signs, onto Virginia Street, across from the Suspension Bridge. I'm very thankful to the efforts of the City of Wheeling that they cooperated with us and moved those signs," said Gus Suwaid, WV DOH District Engineer/Manager.

Suwaid says this protects the historic bridge from vehicles that might be over the weight limit, perhaps driven by out-of-town drivers who aren't familiar with the area or the regulations.