Urban Mission, Housing Agencies Team Up For Accurate Homeless Count

Across the state of Ohio, the homeless are being counted per U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requirements.

The Point-in-Time count happens every year in the last 10 days of January.

The Urban Mission of Jefferson County, as-well-as different housing authorities and charities who serve the homeless are teaming up to get the most accurate county.

During the day today, they do a service-based count, but then will be heading out to try to make sure no one is missed.

"Later tonight (Tuesday) is the unsheltered count, which means we're going out into the county, breaking off into groups and looking to find people who are unsheltered maybe in their cars, in that type of situation," said Calene Dougherty, Client Engagement Director at Urban Misson of Steubenville.

Dougherty says this is important because the number of homeless people in the county affects their state funding as-well-as how the Urban Mission plans their programs.