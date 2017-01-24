Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones is apologizing through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.

The statement says Jones is "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language." It says Jones sincerely apologizes to the officers, Bengals organization and the fans.

He was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the night after Cincinnati's season ended with a 6-9-1 record. The 33-year-old cornerback was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail.

Jones has said he'll be exonerated of the charges.

The Bengals took the unusual move of issuing their own apology. Arrests and suspensions had nearly ended Jones' career before the Bengals signed him in 2010.

