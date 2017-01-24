Study: West Virginia is Least Educated State

West Virginia is the least educated state according to a new study released by Wallet Hub.

According to Wallet Hub, the study examined "the key determinants of a well-educated population." They defined those as educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Kentucky is number 46 on the list, and Ohio is ranked at 34.

Wallet Hub also said that West Virginia had the lowest percentage of adults with Associate's degrees, Bachelor's degrees, and Graduate/Professional degrees.

You can read the full the study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/