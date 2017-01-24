Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About NFL Future

After coming off of a Pro Bowl season, Ben Roethlisberger is uncertain about his future in the NFL.

According to our CBS sister station, KDKA, Roethlisberger said in a radio interview was going to take this offseason to evaluate and consider all options.

When asked if he’s going to play next year, Roethlisberger told The Cook and Poni Show he's not sure he will be back next season.

“To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season,” Roethlisberger said.

Big Ben said he does not have any injury that would require offseason surgery, but he said injuries are always a concern.