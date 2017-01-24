Mall Failure not Unique to Steubenville, Expert Weighs In

After losing two of its five anchor stores less than a year apart, the Fort Steuben Mall is now in foreclosure and will be auctioned off in February. The failing mall system is not unique to us here in the Ohio Valley, though we have been strapped with economic issues for decades, but in economically thriving cities as well. Pittsburgh's Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills sold at auction for $100 last week. It was once valued at $200 million.

"And what I think is going on with malls is something called Amazon," said Dr. Michael Welker of Franciscan University of Steubenville.

To put it in economic theory terminology: creative destruction, and it's been happening for as long as we've had free market economy.

"Edison invents the light bulb. The power grid comes into place, and the light bulb begins to spread throughout homes in America in the 20th century. Well, now, 25,000 whalers lose their jobs, because now, we're not buying whale oil to light lamps in our house," Welker said.

Henry Ford invents the automobile. Steve jobs creates the iPod. And Jeff Bezos invents Amazon.

"So here he was being creative and innovative by putting that electric grid in place, and it causes an upheaval of the sort of the structure of that economic system of it's age," he said..

Dr. Welker added the demographic center of the United States population shifting to the south and west is another factor. Of the nearly 70 stores Macy's is closing, four are in Ohio, six are in Pennsylvania, and the majority of the others are also in the northeast.

So what's the solution? Welker says possibly adaptation, starting with education. Letting kids know that less people will have the same job their entire lives like their parents or grandparents did.

"Under a globalized economy, change is more of the norm, so when I say agile, maybe people have to be willing to quickly adapt to these situation that are all around us," Welker said.