Ohio's Move Over Law Revisited After Death of Police Officer

If you see an officer pulled over on the side of the road, it's mandatory in Ohio that you ease your vehicle away from them, into another lane.

At the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sgt. Joe Weaver said people ignore this law every day even though has been in effect for more than a decade. "When we're stopped on the side of the road on a traffic stop or investigating a crash, they don't get over," Sgt. Weaver noted.

Sgt. Weaver said in Ohio, an officer gets hit about once a month. He says there are times when you can't move over, due to other traffic.

But the law is also clear about what to do in that case. "If you can't change lanes and get over, you need to slow down with due regard for the vehicles on the side of the road," explained Sgt. Weaver.

And if you think this law just pertains to police cruisers, think again. It's any service vehicle with flashing lights. "Fire and EMS, tow truck operators, Department of Transportation workers--any time you see a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, you must move over," he said.

Many times, officers get jostled, bumped and bruised. But in Cleveland, it was the worst case scenario. "Unfortunately this officer was killed, doing his job," said Sgt. Weaver.

Officials said Israel Alvarez, 44 of Lorrain, Ohio, was charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip. They reportedly arrested him and placed him in handcuffs that had belonged to the fallen officer.