West Virginia in the bottom half of places to retire

The 2017 Best and Worst States to Retire list was released yesterday, and West Virginia is in the bottom half of the country, while Ohio is right in the middle.

Ohio sits as the 25th retirement state, while West Virginia is ranked 39 according to a study released by Wallet Hub. The rankings were set out to three different categories 1. Affordability, 2. Quality of Life, and 3. Health Care.

The top five places to retire according to the findings are Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa and Colorado. Which for The Monteverde Group's Senior Wealth Advisor Jason Haswell isn't too surprising for where our states and others are ranked, but he says those are important issues to look into.

"You want to take a look at where, what are cost of livings of where you want to live, what are the tax implications of where you want to live," Haswell said. "That's all going to play into the plan that you make for the 10, 20, 30 years before you retire."

If you are close to retirement Haswell suggest setting out a plan, having a budget, and knowing you have money saved up to live comfortably while paying your bills.

But he also says one of the top factors of deciding where to go post-retirement is the proximity to family.