UPDATE: 3 Cars Involved in Belmont County Crash

UPDATE

Three cars were involved in Tuesday night's crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan hit a Jeep in the left rear causing it to overturn. The driver continued on and hit a parked car on Barton Road.

Four passengers in the Jeep sustained minor injuries. They were treated by Barton Emergency Officials.

OSHP said the driver of the Nissan told them she was having issues with one of her rear tires and lost control of the vehicle, striking the Jeep.

ORIGINAL STORY

First responders are on the scene of a car into a creek in Belmont County.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an area near 71081 Barton Road.

