Hometown Boy Headed to the Big Game

A Wheeling native is Super Bowl bound.

CJ Goodwin is a cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons and from East Wheeling. He previously played at The Linsly School, then at California University of Pennsylvania.

Goodwin was also a part of the Steelers practice squad for two seasons before breaking onto the team for the Falcons.

Although Goodwin going to the big game and has lived in different areas, he still told 7News that he'll never forget the place he grew up. "Growing up in Wheeling is the best place in the world. I had the best childhood ever; I grew up in East Wheeling and it was a very tight community. I think it trained me for moments like this, for being in situations like this, so much support from coming back home I can feel it in Atlanta," Goodwin said.

Goodwin went on to say that the team isn't planning on making too many changes going into the game on February 5th against the Patriots.