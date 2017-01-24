UPDATE: Family of Four Lose House in Limestone Fire

A family of four is homeless after a fire broke out in Limestone on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters from all over Marshall County responded to the home about a quarter mile off of Pine Hill Road shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Limestone Fire Chief Richard Ernest said when they arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spent more than two and a half hours putting out the fire and monitoring hot spots.

House destroyed after fire in Sherrard. Everyone is out safely. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/9tbJ9Z45VS — Laurie Conway (@LConwayWTRF) January 25, 2017

The family was not home when the fire broke out.

The home is a total loss and investigators are not sure what the cause is at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and the John Marshall High School football and basketball boosters are collecting donations for the family.

First and foremost, they are in need of clothing, according to Dave McLaughlin with the basketball boosters.

The sizes are as follows:

Adult male: 38/32 pants, extra large shirts

Teenage male: 34/32 pants, large shirts

Teenage male: 32/34 pants, extra large shirts

Adult female: Size 24

McLaughlin said the family is in need of everything from undergarments to everyday clothing, shoes and outerwear. They could also use donations of gift cards to buy clothes or for restaurants. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Here is where donations can be made:

Wednesday, John Marshall High School weight room from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (in the parking lot by the tennis courts)

Friday, John Marshall High School boys basketball game

Friday, Cameron High School boys basketball game

Saturday, John Marshall High School girls basketball game