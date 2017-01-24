Dakota Pipeline Advancing to Approval after Trump signs Executive Actions

The Dakota Access oil pipeline was a source of controversy for months, until Former President Obama halted the construction, but now it's back in the spotlight.

Despite the Obama administration shooting down the Dakota Access Pipeline on December 4th, new president Donald Trump signed executive actions to advance the approval four days into his term, which for some isn't right.

"Frankly, I think it's mean and I think it's disrespectful of just the regular people in our country," Ohio Valley Peace Group member Patricia Jacobson told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "The small people, the people who don't have political power."

Trump believes the pipeline would be a good move for our nation to build job opportunities.

"We'll see if we can get that pipeline built, a lot of jobs," said President Donald Trump.

For Jacobson the fight to get the Dakota Pipeline built has her worried more about the environment than anything.

"I'm against the pipeline because it could contaminate water," she said. "Water is far more important, it may not bring more money, but it's far more important to life," said Jacobson.

Jacobson said she wants our country to avoid one thing in particular, "Creating a second Flint, does not make America great."

While there's been much criticism across the Nation, here in West Virginia government officials stand behind Trump's decision. West Virginia Republican U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito said:

"I have long said that we must invest in the critical infrastructure needed to fuel our economy, protect energy security and get Americans back to work. Today’s action is an encouraging sign that the Trump Administration is prioritizing energy jobs.”

And even her Democratic counterpart Joe Manchin agrees saying:

"What this country needs is more jobs, and that is why I have always been a proponent of the Keystone XL Pipeline...As I’ve said before, we must address the critical issues of moving America toward energy independence, while continuing to foster job growth and economic prosperity. The pipeline will help us reach these goals as we partner with one of our strongest allies, Canada."

The protest against the Dakota pipeline are not only expected to begin again, but their expected to have more people. The Indigenous Environmental Network promised a new round of massive mobilization and civil disobedience in the near future.

Congressman David Mckinley released a statement backing Trump stating:

“The construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines are long past due. It’s time to push an anti-energy agenda aside and do what’s best for the country. Investing in our nation’s energy infrastructure will not only create thousands of jobs, it will also allow us to transport energy sources in a safe and reliable manner. The action taken today by President Trump and his team underscore just how committed they are to keeping energy costs low for working families while putting more Americans back to work, and I applaud them for their leadership on this issue,”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also agrees with Trump's decision to bring back the possibility of the pipeline saying:

“Approving the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to energy,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Such action will increase jobs, and in the days to come I look forward to the President taking similar action to support West Virginia’s energy jobs.”

7News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.