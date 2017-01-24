Local School District Names New Superintendent

The Switzerland of Ohio School Board has made a decision on who will be their permanent Superintendent Tuesday.

The Board has unanimously selected Jeffrey Greenley, who has served in the interim after former super, John Hall, and the board parted ways.

Greenley's contract will run through July of 2018.

The school board held a special session early Tuesday to interview the three potential candidates, then they hosted a regular board meeting at 6 o'clock where they revealed their choice.