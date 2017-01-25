Michael Purcell Back In Marshall County Court

In Marshall County, a sexual abuse case dating back nearly 10 years could wrap up. 50-year-old Michael Purcell will be in court.

Purcell, along with 39-year-old Tina Burgy were accused of sexually abusing a girl back in 2008 while she was staying at Burgy's home.

Burgy has already been sentenced for the crime.

Purcell pleaded not guilty back in late November.

39-year-old Tina Burgy, was sentenced last week to no less than 10 and no more than 25 years in prison. This morning, she's expected to testify against Michael Purcell, as a result of her testifying, her sentence may be lessened.

