Marshall County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault Charge

A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in court on Wednesday.

50-year-old Michael Purcell was accused of sexual abuse dating back nearly ten years.

He was sentenced to one to five years after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit third degree sexual assault.

Purcell, along with 39-year-old Tina Burgy were accused of sexually abusing a girl back in 2008 while she was staying at Burgy's home.

RELATED STORY: Marshall County Couple Face Sex Crime Charges for Report Dating Back to 2008

After 90 days he will be released from incarceration to supervised probation for 60 months.

Burgy has already been sentenced to no less than 10 but no more than 25 years for the crime.

Purcell originally pleaded not guilty to his charges back in November.