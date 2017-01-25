Wheeling Woman Found Guilty For Assaulting Wheeling Police Officer

A Wheeling woman accused of assaulting a police officer back in August has pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Liza Nightengale, 47, of Wheeling was charged with Felony "Attempted Unlawful Assault on a Police Officer" after she kicked an officer during an incident that also involved Gregory Nightengale.

Nightengale entered a guilty plea Wednesday in front of Judge James Mazzone to one count of “Attempted Unlawful Assault on a Police Officer” after hitting and biting a Wheeling Police Officer during an incident on Aug. 13, 2016 in North Wheeling.

She was sentenced one to three years in prison. She will self-report on Feb. 20.

Gregory Nightengale, 44, of Wheeling also is serving time in prison after he admitted his guilt, for the same incident on Nov. 18, 2016 for “Attempted Malicious Assault on a Police Officer.”