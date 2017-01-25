Police Investigating Overdose Case in Belmont County

Sheriff Dave Lucas says his department is working aggressively on a drug overdose case in Belmont County.

According to police, the victim was 22-year-old Mallory Nelms of Powhatan Point. Police say Nelms was found dead around 2:00 a.m., Monday, January 23rd inside her house.



Sheriff Lucas spoke Wednesday about how some of the rumors floating around on social media are not true, including reports that the woman was left for dead on the side of the road.

The sheriff's department is working with Wheeling Police in this investigation. They say they will not stop working on the case until they find the individuals involved.

Officers are looking at several individuals for providing and participating in her overdose.

Stay with 7News for updates in this case.