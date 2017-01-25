Local clinic meets with legislators to discuss funding

Local legislators met at Wheeling Health Right Wednesday to discuss perhaps the most important factor in the free clinic's operation: state funding.

One issue that the clinic is worried about is the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act.

If the Affordable Care Act and expanded Medicaid were to be repealed, administrators fear their patient load statewide would double, and although that is certainly a possibility, they are just asking that legislators fight to maintain the status quo.

"I would ask them to just please maintain our line-item. It is at $2.75 million. In the last four fiscal years, it's been reduced almost 50%. The state does receive a great return on their investment. With the 650 volunteer dentist and physicians and the state money that we receive, we turn that into $26.3 million worth of in-kind care," said Patricia Rouse Pope, Executive Director of the West Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

If the Affordable Care Act and expanded Medicaid are repealed, administrators say with their current budget, that may mean they have to cap the number of patients they accept--and that is something they desperately do not want to do.