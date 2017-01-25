Local Man Looking to Fulfill "Price is Right" Dream

Each day at 11 a.m. on WTRF CBS so many of you tune into one of the most iconic game show on the air: The Price is Right. That includes Richard Cunningham from Kilgore. When his granddaughter called and told WTRF he was headed to Los Angeles to watch a taping and needed our help, we were there.



"I think if I got called I might pass out," Richard said laughing.



"I've always watched the Price is Right everyday I get a chance to. I have watched it for years and years, and I always thought, 'Boy that would be nice to be on Price is Right sometime,' he said.

"We as family know that between 11 and 12, we don't call home because he will not pick up the phone because he is watching Price is Right, so he'll call ya later if you leave a number," said he wife of more than 50 years Judy.

Dick and Judy's family members say there is no one more deserving. Dick has been battling leukemia since 2014, but that hasn't slowed him down too much. He still drives for the Amish around town. He dedicated his life to teaching in Carroll County public schools. They raised four kids, and have dozens of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family members who are just as excited for them as they are. They found out they were going from their pastor, who surprised them on Sunday morning at the Carrollton Bible Chapel.

"The Price is Right music started playing, and I thought, this has got to be a dream," said Dick."Someone is playing a joke, and what did (Judy) do? (She) started crying."

"Well because as the video processed, the grandchildren were on there," she said.

Dick and Judy leave for L.A. on February 26th on flights provided complimentary by Jet Blue, but Dick still needs your help to have his dream of being a contestant come true. So make sure you share his story, so he is more likely to be chosen.