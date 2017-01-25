Shots Fired In St. Clairsville

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly fired 12 shots near the St. Clairsville Walmart.

According to Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas, Derek Young, 25, of Arkansas is behind bars after the incident.

Sheriff Lucas says Young first went into the store and stole beer before heading to the lower lot by Arby's and firing the 12 shots into the air. Lucas tells us nobody was injured and the Sheriff's office was able to apprehend Young without any incident.

He is being held at the Belmont County Jail and is expected to have three felony charges for aggravated robbery, having a weapon under disability and inducing panic.