Wheeling woman with 10 dogs, adds 3 more after their owner passed

Janie Muth is a prominent animal lover who enjoys helping animals in need, and when she was on Facebook and saw the post about Stitch, Bones, and Doc, who's owner Tem Haught passed away, she couldn't resist but give them a home.

"They're wonderful dogs, they really are. They've been well loved, and they've been a joy to have so far," Janie said.

Linda Contraguerro and Carol Butler were close friends with Tem and their biggest concern was just keeping the dogs together, which made it a bit harder finding a home. So, when they found Janie they knew it was special.

"She's an angel because I would say out loud Tem please guide me and tell me who you want to have these dogs," said Contraguerro. "I believe he helped send her our way."

"Out of the goodness of their hearts they took our three...Tem's three and made a home for them," Butler said about Janie adopting the dogs.

But Janie had already rescued ten other dogs, seven cats, two guinea pigs and a ferret. So for her and her husband Jack they had to think about it, but she knew it's what she needed to do.

"I couldn't let them be apart," Janie told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "They had been together so long I don't think that it would've been fair to them just because of their situation they had to no longer be together."

And when they met the friendly group, there wasn't a doubt in their mind, "As soon as we saw them we knew right away when we walked pass the two cages."

Although she now has 13 dogs living with her, Janie told 7News she wouldn't change a thing.

"There's so much love in my house, everywhere. That's what makes it worth more than anything in the world," Janie said. "It's priceless."

And the three Beagles have already been accepted into the pack.

With all the animals there are medical bills, food and other things Janie and her husband need. So, Tem's friends are asking for anyone help.

They're gathering Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Market Vines in Centre Market to remember their friend and accept donations, or you can send them to Janie personally at her home, 5 Webster Avenue in Wheeling.