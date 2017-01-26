Wheeling Police Officer Involved in Rollover Crash

Early Thursday morning a Wheeling Police officer was involved in a single car crash.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the officer rolled his vehicle over at 2:30 a.m. on River Road.

The officer was responding to a shots-fired call on Wheeling Island which was later found to be untrue.

According to Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, the officer slid on the roadway and crashed.

He has been taken to Pittsburgh for multiple fractures. Stahl said the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The crash is now being investigated by the Ohio County Sheriffs Office, at the request of the Wheeling Police Department..

Stay with 7News for the latest.