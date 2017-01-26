Police: Woman Attacked In Moundsville, Fends Off Attacker

According to the Moundsville Police there was an attempted robbery just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A 46-year-old female left a Moundsville business on Lafayette Ave and was attacked by a male suspect.

Police said the man attacked the woman in the parking lot in an attempt to steal the deposits. The woman fought off the attacker, police said he ran away on foot and didn't get any of the deposits.

The suspect is a short man who was wearing a black leather jacket and ski mask.

Moundsville Police do have two suspects that they're following up on with right now, the attempted robber and an accomplice driver.

We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues.