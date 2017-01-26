Private Company Offering Free Version of EpiPen

Kaléo, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, announced in a release that it's EpiPen alternative, AUVI-Q Auto-injector, will be available by prescription starting February 14th for free for many patients.

According to the release, Americans with commercial insurance, including those with high-deductible plans, can get AUVI-Q for $0 out-of-pocket, and AUVI-Q will be free to patients with a household income of less than $100,000 who do not have government or commercial insurance.

The cash price for AUVI-Q is $360.

Each AUVI-Q prescription includes two Auto-injectors and one Trainer for AUVI-Q.

“We met with patients and physicians and listened to the very real challenges in the current healthcare environment with obtaining access to affordable medicines,” said Spencer Williamson, President and CEO of kaléo.

Two weeks ago CVS announced that they are releasing generic competitor to EpiPen.

You can read the full announcement here: http://www.multivu.com/players/English/7981051-auvi-q-epinephrine-auto-injector-access-and-availability-launch/