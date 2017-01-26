Local Group Advocates For Foster Children

Everyday another child is placed in the foster care system in the Mountain State and officials say the biggest problem is there are not enough foster homes.

"The number of kids that are coming into care based on the drug problems that are going on in their homes, these are not quick fixes, these kids are not coming into care for a day or a month, these kids are coming into care for a year or more," said Susan Harrison, Executive Director of CASA.

When you break down the statistics, a big number of kids will be moved during placement, setting them back an average of six months in school and sometimes even moving them across state lines.

"One of the reasons for placement disruptions is the foster parents is the foster parents not having enough support or just you know the training or things that they need in order to handle the child's behaviors or things that are going on in that household," Harrison said.

Harrison said West Virginia has good resources through community collaborations in dozens of counties.

Foster Parent Associations and support groups are out there, however, many people just don't know about them.

"If we can get foster parents to feel supported and encouraged and feel like they're not out their doing this by themselves then perhaps we can create more foster homes in West Virginia. And I've seen that first hand, you know, these foster parents sit there at the table and give each other hugs and cry on each other's shoulders, encourage them and say you know one step at a time we can do this," Harrison said.

That's where grant through partners in prevention in the Northern Panhandle comes into play. The monthly meetings are a one stop shop for families making a big difference.

"We want all the kids in foster care to thrive and to become you know, all the greatness that they were designed to be," Harrison said.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent in West Virginia, Harrison suggests visiting MissionWV.org.