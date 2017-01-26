Wheeling's Yearly Crime Statistics Show Overdoses & Major Crimes On The Rise

Drug overdose calls increased by 59% in 2016 over the year before.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger responded to one on New Year's Eve.

"You know, I stood over a subject here in the city who was basically dead, who was revived with Narcan," said Chief Shawn Schwertfeger. "Within an hour of standing over this person, who was essentially blue, this person was walking back through the city, probably looking for his next hit of heroin."

Group A offenses, the more serious crimes, increased by 10 percent.

The chief said there's a clear reason for that.

"Obviously our drug issues continue," the chief said. "So the majority of the Group A offenses that are up are property type crimes which I equate with the need to fund a drug habit."

Group B crime numbers are down. Those are crimes like public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He said the fact that the numbers are going down doesn't mean it's not happening, just that they're not being discovered.

"Just because of our multiple vacancies, fewer officers on the street equate to less proactive, self-initiated police activity," Chief Schwertfeger explained.

He said the drug problem is so pervasive, his department is trying new approaches all the time.

"We've actually got a meeting today with roughly 15 or 20 police officers, ground level officers," he said.

He said a lot of good people are working to stop the heroin epidemic. Not only is it deadly, but it drives almost every other type of crime.

The chief said if he could choose, the Group A crimes would be on the decrease. Unfortunately, it's just the opposite.