Heart Patient Celebrates One-Year Open Heart Surgery Anniversary by Participating In 'Go Red for Women' Photo Shoot

On Thursday, a group of women representing different organizations across the Ohio Valley gathered for an annual photo that will promote women's heart health throughout the month of February.

The "Go Red for Women" photo is put together by the American Heart Association and captured by Wheeling photographer, Bennett McKinley, who has been doing it for the past few years.

The photo will appear on a number of billboards throughout the area during February, which is designated as a women's heart health awareness month.

Thursday's photo shoot had a special meaning to Kim Nixon, who one year ago this week was shocked to find out she needed open heart surgery.

Kim said she remembers feeling tired and heaving a 'heavy' feeling in her chest. On the recommendation of her sister-in-law, she went to her local MedExpress thinking she possibly ad a chest cold or bronchitis.

The doctor listened to her lungs, and didn't find anything troubling.

What came next was shocking. Kim discovered she needed to have open heart surgery, and soon.

She has been a diabetic since she was a teenager, and coronary disease runs on her mother's side of the family, so there were some risk factors involved. But as an otherwise-healthy 47-year-old woman, to learn she had such serious heart issues was troubling.

Kim said she received great care in Wheeling and is taking different medications and keeping in contact with her primary care doctor and her cardiologist to prevent any issues that may arise in the future.

Being a part of the picture that hopes to inspire women to take action when it comes to their heart health is a reminder to Kim about how different her life was a year ago.

To show support for women who have a story similar to Kim, and the one in three women that die every year from heart disease and stroke, the American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red on Friday, February 3.

"And it's really a day about promoting women's heart health, you know, often people think of heart disease as a man's disease. So we're really trying to build awareness around women's heart health and really open some women's eyes," said Valerie Piko with the AHA.

There is some good news when it comes to the high numbers: 80 percent of heart disease and stroke cases in women can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Valerie encourages women to know their numbers: their cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure.

Other things women can do to improve their chances of being heart healthy include quitting smoking, getting more exercise and eating healthy.

Regular trips to the doctor are also vital for women for many reasons. According to the American Heart Association, 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke, and an estimated 44 million women in the United States are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

Often, in women, symptoms are masked or almost non-existent, so sometimes they aren't discovered until it's too late. Fewer women than men survive their first heart attack, according to the AHA, and each year about 55,000 more women than men have a stroke.

Statistics say that African American women are more likely than Caucasians to experience sudden cardiac arrest.

Women who are involved in the "Go Red" movement live healthier lives and are more likely to change their diets, get regular exercise, lose weight, and check their cholesterol levels.

For more information about women's heart health and the Go Red For Women Movement, visit goredforwomen.org.