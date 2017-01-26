Warm Winter Brings Out Ticks and Lyme Disease Threat in Normally Dormant Months

Normally the fleas and ticks that bother pets go dormant in the winter, but since the season has been so warm so far, parasites are still going strong.

After a walk in the woods with a dog, he can come home peppered with ticks, something that happened to quite a few people across the Ohio Valley in recent days.

Dr. Jim Moore with New Horizon Animal Hospital said that all it takes is one warm day and ticks will be active again.

And with the number of warm days the region has seen in the past month, ticks are bound to be a problem. Dr. Moore recommends a monthly flea and tick preventative throughout the year.

Even more importantly, he says people need to get their dogs vaccinated against Lyme Disease.

"Lyme Disease has become much, much more of a common issue in dogs and can cause kidney failure, neurological symptoms, not just aches and pains and joint problems," Dr. Moore said.

"We see a lot of dogs with no symptoms whatsoever for Lyme Disease and we see dogs that owners haven't even seen ticks on, that end up with Lyme Disease," he added.

Dr. Moore said it's not just deer ticks that transmit Lyme Disease, it can also be easily mis-diagnosed or overlooked.

He advises having dogs tested for Lyme Disease and vaccinated. Bathing dogs regularly will also help owners find ticks, and many other problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.