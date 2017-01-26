Progress Being Made on Belmont County Development

There have been a number of developments announced in Belmont County over the last several years and now they are coming to fruition.

Projects are on track and we'll start seeing, even more changes around the Ohio Valley Mall and the Ohio Valley Plaza in the near future. Construction work for the future St. Clair Commons is happening now in Belmont County.

A Pittsburgh-based developer is starting construction on a 100 bed assisted living facility on the hillside behind the Ohio Valley Plaza, "If the beds sell well, they have the ability to expand up to 250 beds," said Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas.

Come March 1, construction should begin on the widely talked about Mall Road Connector project, which should last for about 18 months,

"We hope the construction of that road, which will not only help with traffic safety in and around the plaza and the mall, the secondary reason behind that will be that we hope that we see additional growth in retail, housing, office space, and even medical may come down in the future," Thomas said.

The construction of the Mall Road connector will literally bridge the gap between two major shopping complexes in Belmont County.

"The two large retail centers in Belmont County have co-existed very well, the fact that they will be more easily accessible as far as the patrons of all of those places will be a win-win," Thomas concluded.

He said they move forward with the hope that if they build it, in terms of infrastructure, retailers and businesses will come. So far, they've been right and with each new business coming to the county, that means more tax revenue going into the local economy.

