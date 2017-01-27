Bishop Responds to Coaching Controversy at Wheeling Central

It's been a a week of controversy and curiosity following a string of decisions regarding who will coach Wheeling Central High School's football team. Last Friday Head Coach Mike Young was fired then re-hired a few hours later, after an outpouring of support from the Maroon Knight family.

Since then, many people placed blame on the man they say was gunning for the job, Defensive Coordinator, Jamie Bordas. But in a letter posted by Bishop Michael J Bransfield, he says that Bordas had nothing to do with the decision.

The letter also states that because of the controversy surrounding the issue, Bordas has decided to step away from coaching in the 2017 season.

The letter reads in part:

"For the record, Mr. Bordas did not ask the Diocese or anyone else to remove the football coach at Central Catholic. As Bishop, I understood Mr. Bordas was under consideration to become the head coach at Central Catholic, however he advised the superintendent on Friday night that he would not accept the position, if offered, out of respect for Mike Young. Mr. Bordas made it clear to the superintendent that Coach Young should be reinstated."

You can read the full letter by CLICKING HERE where it's posted to the Diocese's Facebook page.

That's also where many people criticized Bishop Bransfield for issuing a statement on the coaching situation and not yet addressing the students at Bishop Donahue High School who found out last week the school will close at the end of the year and merge with Wheeling Central.