The Story of an Unlikely Friendship

They met at an open skate, she the 8-year-old new comer clinging to the wall, him the ECHL rookie. An unlikely pair but fate and a post game open skate, drew the two together that day.

"I was hanging on to the ledge of like the glass and he saw me and picked me up and was skating around with me and helped me skate," said Mila Zatolochenko.

"She was kind of like a baby deer on ice the first round so that was pretty funny pretty cute," said Brett Stern.

Mila was at the Nailers game attending a friends birthday party and while her mom wasn't there it didn't take long for her to hear about what had happened out on the ice.

"Didn't know his name just knew he was number 27. And was just mommy this number 27 he was so nice to me," said Maggie.

That's when Mila's Mom sent Brett, or number 27 an email with a message that forever changed their lives.

"It was the first time in a while that she's see her smile like a true smile from her. I was kind of getting the gist that maybe something was a little bit wrong," said Stern.

At birth Mila was diagnosed with Motility Disorder a disease that causes severe abdominal pain and reflux; leaving the 10-year-old spending much of her time inside hospital walls.

Brett invited Mila and her family to the next Nailers game, where he skated out with a little pink bag and a card with the message that read: "Always Keep Smiling."

Shortly after that Mila was back in the hospital with severe pains...

"The doctors said on a scale of 1-10 how bad is your pain and she said it hurts really bad but Brett Stern told me to always keep smiling so that's what I'm going to do," said Mila's mother.

Mila has become a regular at WesBanco Arena and when she's in the hospital Brett's a regular there, each time putting a smile on her face and his own life into perspective.

"Looking at her life compared to my life, it kind of blows me away that she's able to go through that I may be having a tough day at practice and i just have to think to myself. Ya know was it really tough," said Stern.

"I thought he was my inspiration so it made me feel good," said Mila.

Mila is currently in Boston seeing a specialist from the Movie " Miracles from Heaven " to consider additional treatment. Brett meanwhile is currently on call up with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.