Parents say Baby Injured at W.Va. Daycare - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Parents say Baby Injured at W.Va. Daycare

Posted: Updated:
The parents of a 5-month old baby say their son was hurt at at Huntington, WV daycare. The parents of a 5-month old baby say their son was hurt at at Huntington, WV daycare.
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -

The parents of a 5-month-old baby say their son was hurt at a West Virginia daycare.

When the parents picked up their son this week, they say they noticed his face was covered in scratches and bruises.

The boy's mother says the daycare in question has given her different stories as to what happened.

She and the baby's father say they have filed a report with the Huntington Police Department.

Stay with 7News as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.