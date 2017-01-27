Tentative Agreement Reached For Sale of OVMC, EORH

A joint agreement has been reached for the purchase of Ohio Valley Medical Center, East Ohio Regional Hospital and related entities.

Ohio Valley Health Services and Education Corporation and Alecto Healthcare Services made the announcement on Friday.

The company says no loss of employment is expected as a result of this transaction.

“We are very excited about the potential acquisition and partnership with Alecto Healthcare Services,” Michael Caruso, president and chief executive officer of OVHS&E, said. “Alecto is just as committed to the quality of care that our hospitals have provided for more than a century in the Ohio Valley, and this partnership solidifies the future of these two great community hospitals.”

The agreement calls for significant reinvestment in OVMC and EORH to enhance the delivery of care.

OVHS&E anticipates completing the transaction by June 2017, following the requisite regulatory approval processes in Ohio and West Virginia.

This will be Alecto Healthcare Services’ second operation in the region.

In 2014, Alecto acquired Fairmont Regional Medical Center, a 207-bed acute care facility located in Marion County, West Virginia.

The company reinvested in the facility, which resulted in its becoming the only West Virginia hospital to be named as a top performer in key quality measures for five years in a row.