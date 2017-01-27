"Blessings In A Backpack" Makes Sure Children Have Something To Eat On Weekends

At Bellaire Elementary School, teachers noticed that some of the students get a good breakfast and lunch at school all week, but when they go home, there's very little food in the house.

So the Belmont County Health Department applied for a grant from the Ohio Department of Health to send these children home on Fridays with enough food for the weekend.

Bellaire Elementary was chosen because of its high percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced meals.

"We purchase the food through local vendors," said Linda Mehl, RN, director of Maternal and Child Health. "We're working with Kroger this year. And the bags have two entrees, two breakfasts and two snacks."

"Our children are so excited about this program," said Brenda Dunlap, school nurse. "They get so excited, they squeal. They even wrote some thank you notes. Some of them, their parents don't have cars or phones and they don't have a means of getting the food."

They get canned vegetables, fruit cups, a canned main course such as Spaghetti-O's and snacks like cheese and crackers.

It's two meals and a snack for each day of the weekend.

The children receiving Blessings In A Backpack are selected by referrals from teachers and school staff members.